Printing possibility: AMC designs affordable violins for young musicians

By Diedra Eby

Charles Oldham Pfeiffer of Advanced Manufacturing Club. Photo by Diedra Eby.

Advanced Manufacturing Club (AMC) is making and donating 3D printed violins to a needy music program.

3D printing is amazing. When it’s combined with music, it becomes artistic manufacturing. Charles Oldham Pfeiffer spotted a need – a lack of violins. He’s already an experienced 3D printer; printing and giving away 3D jets and jointed lizards for pennies apiece.. Then he discovered a need for violins. Using 3D printing, he is able to quickly and cheaply print violins out of plastic.

It hasn’t been entirely without problems. He has had to overcome design flaws such as weaknesses in the plastic that caused breakage when he first strung the prototype. Adjustments strengthened the instrument and he now has a workable instrument perfect for beginner students.

Pfeifer’s alma mater, EDGE Charter School, had a need for instruments, though he has been unable to connect with their program. Pfeiffer said that by the time he and his volunteers have completed their ten violins, a connection will form with the right school/students.

Although Pfeifer himself is not a violinist, he has begun work on the prototypes of the student violins as well as an electric violin complete with pseudo-wood-grain finish.

Could an entire orchestra be 3D manufactured? Is the cost savings sufficient to save music programs in schools? Keep your eye on The Pima Post for further updates.