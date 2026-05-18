We could all use a good market outing, and Old Tucson’s got you!

By Illianna Valenzuela

Looking for things to do this summer? What better fun than a night out at the market with friends and family?

Flyer for Old Tucson’s Summer Night Markets. Photo by @oldtucson via Instagram.

Making a return this summer, Old Tucson’s Summer Night Markets will be held on multiple dates with doors opening at 6:30pm and fun lasting until 10pm. With more than 30 market vendors available, you are guaranteed to enjoy the evening.

Other events available through the summer are Haunted Ghost Tours, a 90-minute guided walk-through of haunted history, Hollywood in the Desert Tours, another 90-minute guided tour that instead covers Old Tucson’s extensive movie history, and other varied rides and entertainment during the night markets.

Old Tucson is home to many Western themed events throughout the year, all featuring live stunt shows, saloon musicals, gunfights, carousel rides and more.

Major seasonal events include the Summer Night Markets (May-August), the popular Nightfall Halloween experience (October), and of course Yuletide in the Old West (November-December).

Because Old Tucson serves as a working film studio, the Tucson community benefits year-round as it provides jobs to local staff in many departments around the attraction.

Photo by @oldtucson via Instagram.

Unless there are severe changes in weather, it is safe to assume all scheduled events are to continue as usual. Be sure to catch all the latest updates over at Old Tucson’s website or social media, like @oldtcucson on Instagram.