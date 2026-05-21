From Emo Shoegaze to Skywide: A Whimsical Concert Experience with Alison’s Halo

By Bea Perez

On Nov. 21, 2025, Alison’s Halo performed at Tucson’s La Rosa. The word that best describes this concert experience is whimsical. From the moment I entered La Rosa, the night felt thoughtfully put together and welcoming. Security was friendly and noninvasive, which made the venue feel relaxed rather than restrictive. Inside, the space was filled with merch vendors, soft rock playing in the background and a stage illuminated by low blue lighting. Before the first band even stepped onstage, the atmosphere already felt intimate, cozy and slightly surreal.

The opening act, Animal Shin, a fairly new band from the Phoenix area, immediately captured the crowd’s attention. Their emo-shoegaze sound created a euphoric and emotional atmosphere that resonated with listeners of all ages. Despite being early in the lineup, they performed with confidence and energy, filling the venue with layered guitars and moody vocals that set a strong foundation for the rest of the night.

Following them was Tanukichan, who took the energy further with a melodic, modern shoegaze set. Her vocals floated effortlessly over walls of sound, while the guitar’s bold and expressive playing added an edge that kept the performance exciting. The entire set felt like a hazy summer dream, both calming and powerful, drawing the audience deeper into the music with every song.

The main act, Alison’s Halo, closed the night with a dreamy and emotionally charged performance. They played songs from their newest album, “Skywide,” alongside tracks that had never been performed live before, making the set feel special and exclusive. As the guitars roared and the melodies swelled, the crowd responded with cheers and constant engagement, clearly connected to the music.

One of the most memorable parts of the night happened after the show ended. All of the bands came out to meet fans, take photos, sign merch and hand out setlists. That level of interaction made the experience feel personal and genuine, leaving a lasting impression. Overall, the concert was full of excitement, creativity and community, and it reminded me why live music continues to be such a powerful and meaningful experience.