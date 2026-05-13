The Pima Post Playlist: Week 5

Check out this week’s lineup! Listen to and follow our playlist here for new music added each week.

Song 21: “El Paso” by Marty Robbins. “I love listening to this song on road trips, and anything Marty Robbins. It makes me feel connected to my Southwest roots!” – Emma Peterson

Song 22: “split” by Maggie Lindemann. “The up and coming princess of pop rock, Maggie Lindemann brings to the world the catchy yet emotional breakup song, Split. Hitting a balance between Evanescence’s Amy Lee’s vulnerability and Paramore’s Hayley William’s rawness in her vocals, Lindemann’s delivers brutally honest lyrics. They hit so hard you’d think she’s breaking up with you on this song, but it doesn’t matter because it’s a bop!” – Quinn Smalley

Song 23: “Hold On To Me” by MJ Cole. Natalia Serrano’s pick.

Song 24: “Mr. Rager” by Kid Cudi. “I listen to this song a lot more than I should but I find it peaceful.” -Illianna Valenzuela

Song 25: “Reptilia” by The Strokes. “It’s been a long-term favorite of mine.” -Illianna Valenzuela