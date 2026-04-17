The Pima Post Playlist: Week 3

This week’s lineup from the crew at The Pima Post! See link here to follow for new music weekly!

Song 12 & 13: “I added two songs. 1- ‘Take Me Out,’ Franz Ferdinand, and 2- ‘they don’t know ’bout us,’ BTS. 1 is a personal favorite and 2 is a recent one that’s been on replay.” – Illianna Valenzuela

Song 14: “Thank You For The Music” by ABBA. “My choice is an ABBA classic. I’ve always loved ABBA and this song in particular has always made me super emotional it’s just a beautiful song. I will love it forever 10/10 song all around beautiful composition and vocals.” – Natalia Serrano

Song 15: “Live And Die” by The Avett Brothers. “The opening line is ‘All it’ll take is just one moment and you can say goodbye to how we had it.’ That’s exactly how my life has been lately. Here’s a link to this song on YouTube. It’s a simple, almost retro song. The lyrics are key. I think everybody can relate. If not now, soon.” – Diedra Eby

Song 16: “ROSITA” by Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, JHAYCO. “Puerto Rican master producer, Tainy, brings the reggaeton it boys, Rauw Alejandro and JHAYCO, together for another club hit, ‘ROSITA.’ ‘ROSITA’ is part three in a series of singles Tainy has been releasing since October last year, all artwork for the singles have been illustrated by famed artist of Final Fantasy fame, Yoshitaka Amano. The song starts off with a sexy and mysterious intro, the, picks up when the trademark reggaeton beat drops. The production seamlessly getting more aggressive toward the end of the track with Alejandro’s second verse. An excellent track to blast in your car at the end of a hellish work day.” – Quinn Smalley

Song 17: “The Drug In Me Is You” by Falling In Reverse. “I’m a sucker for some early 2000s post-hardcore/punk-pop music. This song reminds me of a time when I was really pushing myself physically, and it always gave me the motivation and energy to lift heavier or climb higher! It’s also a great karaoke song…” – Emma Peterson