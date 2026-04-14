From TikTok to toy shelves: How viral products are changing small businesses

By Natalia Serrano

Mildred & Dildred storefront in Tucson, Ariz. Photo from Mildred & Dildred’s Instagram.

A sudden surge in demand for a viral toy has left shelves nearly empty at Mildred & Dildred, a locally owned toy store in central Tucson.

The toy, called Needoh, has recently gained widespread attention online, turning a once-steady product into one of the shop’s most sought-after items.

Viral trends like this are becoming more common, with social media driving spikes in popularity that can dramatically impact small businesses—sometimes overnight.

Needoh, a stress-relief toy brand known for its squishy “Nice Cubes,” has been around since 2018. But only recently, after a viral video, has demand surged nationwide.

Last update on Needoh stock in the store, posted April 1. Photo from Mildred & Dildred’s Instagram.

While Needohs can be found at big stores like Walmart and Target, every once in a while you find a small business that will carry these heavily popular items, too.

Mildred & Dildred had Needohs for years, being able to restock the toys whenever needed., That is, until a couple of weeks ago.

Mildred & Dildred opened in 2007 and has been serving central Tucson for all toy and children’s book needs. They offer a variety of recently popular items, such as Calico Critters, Jellycats, Sonny Angels, Smiski and, of course, Needohs.

“Needoh was so random, we had these in store for years, and they’ve just blown up in a way that not only we didn’t expect, but neither did Needoh,” owner of Mildred & Dildred, Autumn Ruhe, said.

“With trends, you will never know what comes up next. Sometimes we’re lucky, like with Needoh, and sometimes we find out too late.”

The shop even pokes fun at the trendy toy in a video posted to their Instagram showing the small amount of stock they’ll have until the end of April, only to then sell out in just a couple of days.

Autumn Ruhe, the store owner, pokes fun at the small stock received. Video from Mildred & Dildred’s Instagram. See video here.

“These types of sales impact us a lot. We see a lot of people who come in just for these trinkets and viral products that otherwise wouldn’t come in,” Ruhe said.

She expressed gratitude to the community, saying, “We are super grateful for people who come in for anything, super grateful for them choosing a locally owned business.”

The shop is welcoming to everyone, whether you’re coming in just for a little pick-me-up blindbox or a gift for someone in your life.

You’ll recognize Mildred & Dildred as the turquoise building with the red roof located on the corner of Swan and Pima. They are open every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

Jellycat restock in the shop. Photo from Mildred & Dildred’s Instagram.