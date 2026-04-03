The Pima Post Playlist: Week 1

This week’s lineup!

New week, new sound.

The Pima Post is excited to launch our official writers’ playlist—fresh tracks added each Wednesday night by the people behind your digital school news paper. Tune in on Spotify to discover something new or even find your next favorite song. We look forward to showing you what’s inspiring our stories, both for The Pima Post and in our lives!

Tap the link, press play. Enjoy!

Song 1: “I Just Might” by Bruno Mars. “I loved Bruno Mars as a kid, but haven’t listened to him a ton in the past couple of years. This album and particularly this song was a revival for my Bruno Mars fandom!” – Emma Peterson

Song 2: “CRANK” by Slayyyter. “This song is infectious. It’s going to get you pumped. Stream ‘WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA’ by Slayyyter!” – Quinn Smalley

Song 3: “Go With The Flow” by Queens of the Stone Age. “Me and my dad bond over QOTSA.” – Illianna Valenzuela

Song 4: “If I Like It, I Do It” by Jamiroquai. “It’s just real. I’m signed up to listen to an album a day, and this one popped up and I loved it!” – Natalia Serrano

Song 5: “The Widow” by The Mars Volta. “Me and my dad love this one.” – Illianna Valenzuela

Song 6: “Don’t Let No One Get You Down” by War. “My brother recommended (this song) to me while he’s away.” – Illianna Valenzuela

Song 7: “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby. “I’ve recently been introduced to Lil Baby’s ‘The Bigger Picture.’ The chorus repeats the theme ‘It’s bigger than Black and White.’ In these troubled times when ICE is doing little to hide its racism and our local government doesn’t bother when it tears down a long-time icon without a trial, it’s important to announce ‘If it happened to one of your people, it’d be different.’ Though this song was written referring to the George Floyd incident and Black Lives Matter, the message is the same. They have just aimed their guns at another skin color. We have the power to speak out, we must do it.” – Diedra Eby

