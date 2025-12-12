2025 NFL Playoff Rankings: Week 13

By Jackson Melin

“Playoff Picture.” Courtesy of Ryze Hendricks on Facebook.

The playoffs are rapidly approaching, and for now the New England Patriots lead the AFC with the Chicago Bears leading the NFC.

The Patriots are 11-2 at the time this article was written, more than doubling their record from last season. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has been mentioned in the MVP race for his performances.

The Denver Broncos lead the AFC West at 10-2, followed by the AFC South–leading Jacksonville Jaguars at 8-4. The AFC North–leading Baltimore Ravens sit at an even 6-6.

The Bears stand at 9-3, tied for the league’s best record. They currently hold the No. 1 seed due to division wins and points scored. Much of Chicago’s success has been credited to first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

Behind the Bears are the NFC West–leading Los Angeles Rams at 9-3 (tied with Seattle but holding the tiebreaker). The NFC East–leading Philadelphia Eagles follow at 8-4, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently hold the tiebreaker over Carolina, lead the NFC South.

The playoffs will begin with the wild-card round on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.