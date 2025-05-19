Tornado Devastation Hits Central America

By Joseph Cunningham

Photo by London, Ky., Mayor Randall Weddle

Recently across America, tornados have ravaged the central parts of the country, with reports of 28 dead and hundreds of dollars of damages to families. Tragic images have been caught of entire neighborhoods reduced to debris. State officials reported 19 people were killed in Kentucky, seven people were killed in Missouri and two in Virginia. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear toured the wreckage saying this was one of the worst 14 national declared disasters he has been in office for.

Not to mention terrifying stories coming from people trapped in their homes such as Kyndra Foster who was with her family in the basement, the youngest amongst them being 4 months old. Foster thankfully made it out, but with a broken foot after being hit by flying debris.

The area known as Tornado Alley has been expanding in the past few years due to climate change and warming waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

It has been a devastating few years relating to weather disasters and storms with three hurricanes making landfall in the Florida region last year. With an increase in storm danger, many are wondering how they can get support and resources for this large-scale destruction.

Normally Agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will offer some sort of support with temporary construction jobs, or rehoming. However this year president Donald Trump has made budget cuts to both FEMA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in an attempt to limit government spending. These budget cuts have left millions of people vulnerable after disasters, and less equipped beforehand.

Thankfully many have and continue to offer their support through trust funds such as Save the Children and The Red Cross.