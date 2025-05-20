PCC Student Art Celebrated at Annual Juried Student Exhibit’s Reception

By Lucia Grijalva

Photo from Pima Arts’ website

On April 16, students from across all five of Pima Community College’s campuses gathered together for the Annual Juried Student Exhibit’s Reception. Awards took place at 4 p.m.

This annual exhibition ran from April 7 to May 9 and was featured in the Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery of the West Campus.

According to the Pima Arts website, “Each student was allowed to enter up to three works in any category. This year, jurors accepted 71 entries by 51 students from a total of 198 entries by 92 students.”

“The jurors also designated 24 awards for works ranging from painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography and digital arts. More than $6,000 in certificates, gifts and financial donations were given to the Bernal Gallery for the awards,” the Pima Arts website shared.

Recognitions this year included: