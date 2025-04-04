An Analysis of Travis Hunter

By Jackson Melin

Colorado Buffaloes’ Travis Hunter on the field. Photo by AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

University of Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He won numerous awards (including the Heisman Trophy) whilst playing on offense and defense. His play style consists of agility and strength. He can torch the defense with his speed, or go up top for a contested catch. He was also on the cover of the “College Football 25” video game. But how does he compare to other prospects in those same positions?

As a five-star prospect in high school, Hunter chose to sign with Jackson State University. He made history as the only five-star recruit to sign with an FCS (Division-1) program. However, in 2023 he chose to transfer from Jackson State after just one year, following his coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado.

Since joining Colorado, Hunter has seen a massive spike in popularity. He gained national attention by the pure amount of snaps he played per game. During week one, Hunter competed against Texas-Christian University (TCU), playing 129 snaps (80 offensive and 49 defensive).

Because of the increased snap count, the injury risk was increased. In a week three game against Colorado State, he suffered a lacerated liver from a late hit. Hunter recovered after three games and was able to play the rest of the season.

Here are his stats from the 2024 season:

At wide receiver, he recorded 96 catches, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He placed fifth most in yards, tied (Tai Felton) fourth in catches and second in touchdowns.

On the defensive end, Hunter posted 35 tackles, intercepted 4 passes (tied for 21st) and forced one fumble.

Hunter has faced scrutiny from the media and fans. Questions have been raised about his weight/durability and if he’s able to sustain his production.

One issue for fans and scouts is his ego, having played under head coach (and former player) Sanders. Sanders is known for his large personality and media presence, which may have influenced Hunter’s persona. His Heisman Trophy win was also heavily debated, with many thinking that Boise State University running back Ashton Jeanty should’ve won.

In most mock drafts, Hunter is not ranked as the best receiver or cornerback. Draft experts agree that the University of Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is the best receiver, and University of Michigan’s Will Howard is the best corner.

However, the novelty of a two-way player is unique in and of itself. The last player to play both sides of the ball (full-time) was Philadelphia Eagle Chuck Bednarik who from 1949-62 played center and linebacker. Hunter himself has stated that he wants to play both receiver and corner.

At the combine, however, he registered as a cornerback. His measurements revealed his official physical results. Hunter is six-foot, 188 lbs with a 76-inch wingspan (around six feet). He declined to participate in the combine drills (as did a majority of the other top projected prospects).

Hunter hasn’t stated which team he would prefer to play for. However, he is projected to be selected within the top 3-5 picks (Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars).

The NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.