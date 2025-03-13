Expected Changes Coming This Upcoming 2025/26 Red Bull Racing Season

By Roman Contreras

Photo from Red Bull Racing’s Instagram

Last season, Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen won the Drivers’ Championship for the 2024/25 F1 season. His path to victory was not as easy as it was the previous season, yet he prevailed to win three drivers’ championships in a row. This newest season for Red Bull introduces Liam Lawson as their second driver. The previous driver was Checo Perez and he has unfortunately left the team after a poor 2024 performance.

To add to the changes coming in the 2026 season, Red Bull is going in a different direction with their engine. Red Bull is ditching their Honda engines and opting for a Ford engine.

For this season the Bulls are expected to make a huge impact on the track as they have in previous seasons, even including Lawson who was previously with Alpha Tauri, competing for the Red Bull seat against his now former teammate Yuki Tsonada.

Pierre Wache, Red Bull’s technical director, shared with F1 that he was “not as happy as I could be” with their testing at the Bahrain circuit.

Verstappen shared his thoughts with F1 as well. “I think it wasn’t bad, but at the same time there is still a bit of work to do,” Verstappen said.

Success is to be expected from Verstappen this season, however, Lawson is expected to have more production this season than those prior. Before this season, he only had six points recorded for his career so far.