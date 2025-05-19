Review: Beabadoobee Comes to Arizona

By Cristian Padilla

Beatrice Kristi Laus, better known as Beabadoobee, showed off her performance skills to Arizona at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on April 22. She came right after Coachella Weekend 2. Her openers were Pretty Sick and Keni Titus.

I was lucky enough to snatch a ticket before they sold out and was able to enjoy the experience for myself (along with my sister) in person. Doors were supposed to open at 5:30 p.m. according to an Instagram story post made by Beabadoobee that same day, but they didn’t actually open until quite a while later. Concession lines were long and merch lines were longer. She had “This Is How Tomorrow Moves” vinyl records and tons of tees available.

The first opener was Pretty Sick, who had a fun 30-minute set, followed by Keni Titus, who had an energetic set that resonated with the crowd much more. Beabadoobee came out a little later at around 9 p.m., electrifying the crowd when she stepped on stage. She opened her set with “California” off her latest album. The crowd was instantly mesmerized, with every audience member singing along, from the people being able to hear her voice even if she was whispering, to the people in the furthest seats.

She continued, playing some of her biggest hits such as “Cologne” and “Glue Song.” However, not too long after the first handful of songs, she turned off the music and spoke to the crowd, saying, “You guys are very phone-y,” and asked everyone to put away their phones. She mentioned that she usually asks that of her audience for the last song of the show, but the crowd was just that “phone-y.” She went on with her classics and included some songs from the new project.

As she sang, the venue was lit with phone flashlights being waved in the air. The audience was passionate about the music, and Beabadoobee seemed to reciprocate. “The Way Things Go” was by far the most hyped song of the night. She closed with “See You Soon” and thanked the audience for coming, thus completing the night.

Overall, it was a great experience filled with bliss and joy. Beabadoobee was an excellent performer and the crowd was hyped for every single song, making the ambience amazing. I’m thankful I was able to see one of my favorite artists in real life, as I’m sure most of the crowd was. Hopefully, with her next album, Beabadoobee can once again visit Arizona for an even better show.

Here’s a few pictures I took at the show:

Pretty Sick during their opening set.

Keni Titus opening the show.

Me and my amazing sister before the show!