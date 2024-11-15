Spring 2025 Dance/Movement Courses at PCC: Embrace Your Rhythm and Fitness Journey

By Rebecca Ursule
Photo courtesy of Pima Community College
Pima Community College offers an array of dance (DNC) and movement classes that not only provide a fun exercise experience but also contribute towards academic goals. From Ballet to Jazz, Modern Dance to Ballroom and even specialized classes like Belly Dance and Pilates, there’s something for every dancer or fitness enthusiast to explore.
PCC DNC Classes: Where Fitness Meets Artistry
Pima Community College’s DNC classes are conducted on real dance floors, allowing students to immerse themselves in the art and joy of movement. These classes are designed to enhance coordination, flexibility and overall physical fitness while also nurturing creativity and expression. What’s more, many of these classes can be counted towards Associate of Arts (AA) and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees, making them a valuable addition to your academic journey.
Discover Your Dance Path
Here’s a glimpse of the exciting dance and movement classes available at Pima Community College for the spring 2025 semester:
Ballet Folklorico I (DNC 105)
- CRN: 22499
- Meets: Mondays, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG01
- Instructor: Loya III, B A
Ballet I (DNC 150)
- CRN: 20464
- Meets: Mondays and Wednesdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Peterson, J M
Ballet II (DNC 151)
- CRN: 22943
- Meets: Mondays and Wednesdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Peterson, J M
Modern Dance I (DNC 166)
- CRN: 22144
- Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Peterson, J M
Jazz Dance I (DNC 219)
- CRN: 21746
- Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Peterson, J M
Jazz Dance II (DNC 220)
- CRN: 22944
- Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Peterson, J M
Beyond Dance: Specialized Classes
In addition to traditional dance forms, Pima Community College offers unique classes tailored to diverse interests:
Ballroom/Latin Dance (FAW 112F1)
- CRN: 22565
- Meets: Saturdays, 2:55 pm – 5:00 pm
- Location: West Campus STRITA AG59
- Instructor: Parafinczuk, K
Group Fitness Access I (FAW 100F1)
- Note: This course gives students the opportunity to take two hours of different fitness class including Zumba, Pilates, Belly Dance, Yoga and more
- CRN: 21714
- Meets: Dependent on the type of class taken
- Location: Dependent on the type of class taken
- Instructor: Dependent on the type of class taken
Group Fitness Access II (FAW 100F2)
- Note: This course gives students the opportunity to take four hours of different fitness class including Zumba, Pilates, Belly Dance, Yoga and more
- CRN: 21718
- Meets: Dependent on the type of class taken
- Location: Dependent on the type of class taken
- Instructor: Dependent on the type of class taken
How to Register
To explore these exciting dance and movement classes at PCC, follow these steps:
1. Visit PCC’s online schedule of classes and search for classes using the following subject codes:
- DNC for dance offerings
- FAW for FAW112F1, FAW100F1, FAW100F2
2. Register for your chosen classes using the provided CRNs and meeting times.
Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just starting your fitness journey, Pima Community College’s dance and movement courses provide a dynamic and enriching experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your physical well-being, express your creativity and connect with a vibrant community of fellow dancers.
Join them in the spring and dance towards a healthier, happier you!