Spring 2025 Dance/Movement Courses at PCC: Embrace Your Rhythm and Fitness Journey

By Rebecca Ursule

Photo courtesy of Pima Community College

Pima Community College offers an array of dance (DNC) and movement classes that not only provide a fun exercise experience but also contribute towards academic goals. From Ballet to Jazz, Modern Dance to Ballroom and even specialized classes like Belly Dance and Pilates, there’s something for every dancer or fitness enthusiast to explore.

PCC DNC Classes: Where Fitness Meets Artistry

Pima Community College’s DNC classes are conducted on real dance floors, allowing students to immerse themselves in the art and joy of movement. These classes are designed to enhance coordination, flexibility and overall physical fitness while also nurturing creativity and expression. What’s more, many of these classes can be counted towards Associate of Arts (AA) and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees, making them a valuable addition to your academic journey.

Discover Your Dance Path

Here’s a glimpse of the exciting dance and movement classes available at Pima Community College for the spring 2025 semester:

Ballet Folklorico I (DNC 105)

CRN: 22499

Meets: Mondays, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG01

Instructor: Loya III, B A

Ballet I (DNC 150)

CRN: 20464

Meets: Mondays and Wednesdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Peterson, J M

Ballet II (DNC 151)

CRN: 22943

Meets: Mondays and Wednesdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Peterson, J M

Modern Dance I (DNC 166)

CRN: 22144

Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Peterson, J M

Jazz Dance I (DNC 219)

CRN: 21746

Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Peterson, J M

Jazz Dance II (DNC 220)

CRN: 22944

Meets: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:45 pm – 2:00 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Peterson, J M

Beyond Dance: Specialized Classes

In addition to traditional dance forms, Pima Community College offers unique classes tailored to diverse interests:

Ballroom/Latin Dance (FAW 112F1)

CRN: 22565

Meets: Saturdays, 2:55 pm – 5:00 pm

Location: West Campus STRITA AG59

Instructor: Parafinczuk, K

Group Fitness Access I (FAW 100F1)

Note: This course gives students the opportunity to take two hours of different fitness class including Zumba, Pilates, Belly Dance, Yoga and more

CRN: 21714

Meets: Dependent on the type of class taken

Location: Dependent on the type of class taken

Instructor: Dependent on the type of class taken

Group Fitness Access II (FAW 100F2)

Note: This course gives students the opportunity to take four hours of different fitness class including Zumba, Pilates, Belly Dance, Yoga and more

CRN: 21718

Meets: Dependent on the type of class taken

Location: Dependent on the type of class taken

Instructor: Dependent on the type of class taken

How to Register

To explore these exciting dance and movement classes at PCC, follow these steps:

1. Visit PCC’s online schedule of classes and search for classes using the following subject codes:

DNC for dance offerings



FAW for FAW112F1, FAW100F1, FAW100F2



2. Register for your chosen classes using the provided CRNs and meeting times.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just starting your fitness journey, Pima Community College’s dance and movement courses provide a dynamic and enriching experience. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your physical well-being, express your creativity and connect with a vibrant community of fellow dancers.

Join them in the spring and dance towards a healthier, happier you!