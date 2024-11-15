Car Enthusiasts Gather at Barrett-Jackson Fall 2024 Scottsdale Auction

By Nicole Camacho

Highlights from the Barrett-Jackson Fall 2024 Scottsdale Auction

The Barrett-Jackson Fall 2024 Auction took place from Oct. 17-19 in Scottsdale, Ariz. This location is known for its car culture and beautiful surroundings. The auction was held at the WestWorld of Scottsdale, where there were also food vendors and merchandise stands.

The auction is well-known for focusing on collector cars. Established in 1971, it’s become famous for being exciting and eventful. At these events, you can find all kinds of cars, from classic models to modern supercars. The auctions attract car lovers, collectors and investors from all over, creating a lively atmosphere full of passion for automobiles.

Many participants were from Arizona and surrounding states, but there were also visitors from across the country. Notable celebrities like boxer Canelo Álvarez rockstar Sammy Hagar attended.

Featured Vehicles

There were many exciting and exotic vehicles to see at Barrett-Jackson.

This year, there were beautiful models like the Ford Model A and Chevrolet Bel Air. These cars capture the charm of their time, and many come with details about their restorations, which collectors love.

Muscle cars are very popular for their power and speed. There were famous models like the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger. Rare finds in attendance, like the 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda, are especially wanted because they represent an exciting time in American car history.

Barrett-Jackson also features exotic car brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren. These cars are known for their beautiful designs and advanced technology. Limited-edition models, like the Ferrari Monza, are especially valued because they are hard to find.

This year, Barrett-Jackson sold Alvarez’s 2018 Bugatti Chiron. This luxury sports car is known for its amazing speed and sleek design. With a powerful engine, it can reach over 250 mph.

The Chiron is a limited edition, making it very special. Canelo’s ownership adds to its value, making this a rare opportunity for collectors. The car was sold for nearly $4,000,000.

Hagar’s classic 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari was also in the auction. With a powerful hybrid engine, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds.

The LaFerrari is a limited-edition model, making it very special and sought after by collectors. Its unique look and performance reflect Hagar’s love for fast cars. Owning this rare car adds to his impressive collection. The car was sold at the price of $4,675,000.

Hagar offered a special treat to the person who bought his car: a chance to join him on a birthday vacation. This fun idea was part of his auction promotion, showing how he connects with fans. “The person who buys it is welcome to come to Cabo with me and come to the birthday bash,” Hagar said.

By making this offer, Hagar turned the auction into something more than just selling a car. It was about making great memories together.

Auction Process

At Barrett-Jackson, cars are sold to the highest bidder. The auctioneer starts the bidding, and people raise their hands to bid. The last person to bid wins the car.

To bid, participants need to register first. This means filling out a form and paying a fee. Participants then get a bidder number to use when they want to bid.

Before the auction, it’s important to check the cars. This helps buyers know the cars’ condition and value, avoiding any surprises later.

Impact on the Collector Car Market

In past auctions, classic and muscle cars have seen rising prices. More buyers are joining, which increases demand and drives up sales.

When a rare car sells for a high price, it can influence how much similar cars are worth. Barrett-Jackson helps set market values for cars.

Looking at current auction market trends, prices for classic cars may keep rising. More interest in electric cars could also change what people want to buy in the future.

Community and Charity Involvement

Barrett-Jackson often features special cars that are auctioned off for charity, helping to raise significant funds for various causes. The funds raised can help support things such as education, health services and other community needs, making a real difference in people’s lives.

Barrett-Jackson has made important contributions over the years, donating millions to organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

The Barrett-Jackson Fall 2024 Auction brought together car enthusiasts and collectors, showcased rare and classic cars and created excitement in the community.