My Day with a Culture Pass

By Jaymes Grace

If you are interested in taking part in a cultural experience in Tucson, first head to your closest Pima Community College library. There, you can pick up a Culture Pass for free admission for two guests to 18 different destinations in Southern Arizona.

Culture Passes can be checked out by PCC students as well as community members. Individuals are allowed to check out one pass at a time, and two passes in a 30-day period. Passes must be used within one week of checkout.

Among the list of participating museums, gardens and parks are Cave Creek Museum, Tohono Chul Park and Reid Park Zoo.

This reporter recently checked out a Culture Pass to visit the University of Arizona Museum of Art. The checkout process was remarkably easy. I visited the library with a friend who was able to immediately sign up as a community member and receive their requested Culture Pass on the spot.

The UA Museum of Art is located off Speedway Boulevard between Park Avenue and Mountain Avenue. The entrance is on campus in the Arts District. You will need to pay for parking. I chose to park in a parking garage on campus located just east of the museum for $4. You also have the option of parking in a metered lot located west of the museum. From either parking destination the walk to the museum is about 15 minutes at a very casual pace.

Currently at the museum are various exhibits that include lithographs, photography, screen prints, fabric pieces and 3D images to name a few. But my favorite pieces were done by high school students in an exhibit entitled “Our Stories Community Gallery”.

Additionally, I enjoyed this oil over acrylic on canvas.

Along with this mixed-media piece.

To learn more about Culture Passes, visit the Act One website for more information and destinations.

After your culture visit, be sure to check back in on the Pima Community College site to complete the Culture Pass survey.