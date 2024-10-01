Mr. Stewart’s Legacy: A Passion for Film and a Commitment to Students

By Mike Korchmaros, Digital Film and Video student

Updated: October 3, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. William Stewart (57) on Sept. 27, 2024. A beloved faculty member in our Digital Film and Video department, Mr. Stewart’s dedication to his craft, his passion for teaching and his commitment to his students made him an invaluable asset to our program.

A native of Wellton, Arizona, Mr. Stewart pursued his academic interests in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Arizona. However, his true calling lay in the realm of the arts. He ventured to Los Angeles to pursue his filmmaking dreams, contributing to iconic blockbusters like Armageddon and Disney’s Dinosaur as a miniature and special effects artist.

Returning to Tucson, Mr. Stewart continued his artistic journey as an art director and production designer. His expertise and talent were sought after by both Hollywood and independent productions. He also freelanced as a miniature and architectural modeler, showcasing his versatility and skill.

Mr. Stewart’s talents went toward building the USS Arizona Memorial, which was highlighted in this KGUN9 news story.

Four years ago, Mr. Stewart joined the faculty at Pima Community College, where he quickly became a favorite among students and colleagues alike. His courses in editing, audio design and other film-related subjects were renowned for their depth and engagement. Mr. Stewart was known for his willingness to spend hours after class discussing the latest technologies and assisting students with their projects. His mentorship and guidance helped to elevate our program and expand its impact on students’ careers.

If any student or faculty member would like any grief counseling or just wants to talk with someone, you may reach out to Todd Slaney, Student Affairs Counselor.

Mr. Stewart’s memorial will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, at Hope Community Church, 3130 W. Overton Road, Tucson, Ariz.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for his immediate family. Click here for more information.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife Kelly, daughter Sarah, and his brother Ed Stewart. His legacy will live on through the countless students he inspired and the lasting contributions he made to the world of filmmaking.