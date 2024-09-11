AZ is a Swing State—Vote!

By Tae Esperanza Cooper

The next President of the United States may be determined by a handful of votes in swing states—also known as battleground states, toss-up states or purple states—because they can be reasonably won by either Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or Republican nominee Donald Trump. This differs from red and blue states, where a specific side is supported more than the other. Arizona is a key swing state, along with Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Arizona voters will determine the state’s direction in this 2024 Presidential Election.

“Voting is a powerful way for students to shape their future and make their voices heard on issues that matter to them,” said Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, who coordinates voter registration in Tucson. “Our office is excited to help students get the opportunity to participate in our democratic process. We’re here to support and empower the next generation of voters.”

When interviewed, three Pima Community College students planning to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election shared their motivations.

“If I have the opportunity to have even a small say…I want to try,” said Ruby Amick, an undeclared major.

“I am registered because I truly believe that one person voting could make a difference,” said Grace Garcia, a business administration student.

“My vote may not be a winning vote, but at least I get to have a say,” said Paolo Inocian, an electrical engineering student.

Policy issues that concerned these students included inflation, climate change and human trafficking.

“I would say as a young adult, one of the most important issues for me is the economy. As a college student, it is difficult to afford anything right now. Gas to go to campus, food…have all gone up in price,” Amick said.

“Climate change is only affecting our Earth more, and sooner or later, it won’t be livable for any future generations. When it comes to human trafficking, my family comes from a country where it is so common and practically unstoppable because of corruption…Seeing that it is becoming a common occurrence in the U.S. as well is just as disappointing,” Garcia said.

“My number one concern is inflation,” Inocian said.

To be eligible to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election, a Pima County voter must:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 or older (or will be 18 by the Presidential Election on November 5th)

Have not been convicted of a felony (unless rights were restored after a felony conviction)

Have not been declared an incapacitated person by a court of law

Live in Pima County at least 29 days prior to the Presidential Election Out-of-state Pima Community College students are eligible to vote in Pima County, but registering may establish Arizona as their state of residence and affect tuition, scholarships and need-based financial aid. Out-of-state students should consult the Pima Community College Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships prior to registering to vote in Arizona. Individuals who are homeless or living in transitional housing are also eligible to vote in Pima County. These individuals can use the address of a shelter or service provider as their residence address for voter registration purposes.



Voters must register by October 7th to cast their ballots in the 2024 Presidential Election on November 5th. Registration can be done through the following formats:

Online registration can be found at https://servicearizona.com. An Arizona driver’s license/ID or a Tribal ID is required to use this service.

Mail registration can be completed by mailing a registration form to the Pima County Recorder at P.O. Box 3145, Tucson, AZ 85702-3145. Voters may register using either a state or federal form: Arizona Voter Registration form – requires an Arizona driver’s license or Tribal ID Federal Voter Registration form – will be accepted without an Arizona driver’s license/ID or a Tribal ID, but Arizona citizenship documents must be provided before 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day. Voters who do not provide Arizona citizenship documents will only be eligible to vote in federal elections and not in statewide or local elections.

In-person registration can be done by submitting either of the forms listed above to the Pima County Recorder’s Office located at 240 N. Stone Avenue in Tucson

Voters with questions about registration should contact the Pima County Recorder’s Office by phone (520-724-4330) or email ([email protected]).