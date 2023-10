Pima Athletics Weekly Schedule Oct. 9-15

Tuesday – October 10

4:30PM WOMEN’S SOCCER vs. Arizona Western

College, West Campus Aztec Field, Tucson AZ

7:00PM MEN’S SOCCER vs. Arizona Western College,

West Campus Aztec Field, Tucson, AZ

Wednesday – October 11

7:00PM VOLLEYBALL vs. Chandler-Gilbert Community

Friday – October 13

11:00AM BASEBALL vs. Central Arizona College, West Campus Aztec

Field, Tucson, AZ (FALL SCRIMMAGE DH)

7:00PM VOLLEYBALL vs. Phoenix College, West Campus Aztec

Gymnasium, Tucson, AZ

Saturday – October 14

M&W CROSS COUNTRY @ Highlander Invitational, UCR Agricultural

Operations Course, Riverside, CA

8:00AM – MEN

8:40AM – WOMEN

10:00AM SOFTBALL vs. AZ Rebels Select, West Campus Aztec Softball

Field, Tucson, AZ (FALL SCRIMMAGE DH)

11:00AM BASEBALL vs. University of Arizona, Hi Corbett Field, Tucson,

AZ (FALL SCRIMMAGE DH)

4:30PM WOMEN’S SOCCER @ Eastern Arizona College, Thatcher, AZ

7:00PM MEN’S SOCCER @ Eastern Arizona College, Thatcher, A.