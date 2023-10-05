Pima Community College Receives $3 Million U.S. Department of Education Grant For Online Degrees

By RUTH BEHR

Pima Post

Pima Community College has been awarded a $3 million grant in order to help Hispanic and low-income students complete degrees online. This grant is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Title V grant program.

According to an email from Vice President of Distance Education Michael Amick, with this funding, Pima hopes to expand online student support by developing a Virtual Success Center that focuses on online coaching, mentoring, and other virtual community engagement activities. In addition, the grant will help fund new content for online courses as well as increased professional development for online staff.

This comes as Pima continues to see a rise in online enrollment; this Fall 2023 semester has 47% of its classes online.