Wednesday, April 17

J.A.D.E. Retreat Looking for Social Justice Leaders

By Mike Korchmaros and Pima Leadership Institute

Image courtesy of Pima Leadership Institute

Are you interested in leadership? Social Justice? Want to grow as an equitable leader? Apply to be a participant at this year’s J.A.D.E. (Justice, Advocacy, Dialogue, and Empowerment) retreat!

The J.A.D.E. program, by the Pima Leadership Institute, is a one-day social justice-focused event. They’re hosting its once a semester workshop on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the PCC East Campus’ Community Room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It includes lunch, a graduation cord and other goodies.

At the end of attending J.A.D.E., participants will:

– Understand social justice, activism and allyship and develop introductory knowledge and skills that can be applied to navigate effectively in higher education and beyond
– Build foundational knowledge and common language related to race, power and privilege
– Develop open dialogue skills and address sensitive topics with confidence
– Identify how advocacy and allyship are important to effective leadership and activism
– Learn strategies designed to discover the power each person holds to create change from a social justice perspective

The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 4:59 p.m. Apply here, or go to pima.edu/engage and search for “JADE”. Please contact the Student Life Coordinator at your campus if you have questions or need further assistance.