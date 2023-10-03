Pima Selects New Director of Military and Veterans Services

Pima Community College has selected Alissa McKaig as its new Director of Military and Veterans Services, according to an email from Vice Chancellor for External Relations Phil Burdick.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Retired (Ret.) McKaig is a native of Westmont, NJ. She graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and received her commission as a Distinguished Military Graduate from the university’s Reserve Officer Training Program (ROTC) in 2000.

Commissioned into the Army Aviation Branch, Alissa’s first operational assignment was at Fort Hood, Texas, where she served as Company Executive Officer and Platoon Leader, 2nd Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Infantry Division (Mechanized). She deployed with the unit to Iraq in March of 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After this tour, Alissa served in Yongsan, South Korea, as an Aviation Plans and Operations Officer for the Eighth U.S. Army.

Her first day at Pima will be Monday, October 9, 2023.