Flood in West Campus’ J Building caused temporary closure

By KEVIN HARTUNG

Pima Post

If you were like me on Monday, you woke up late, drove across town and hurried to get to class on time, only to find the second floor of the J Building was closed and your class was canceled.

These classes and some offices in the J Building on West Campus were closed because of unexpected flooding.

So, what happened?

In an emailed response on March 2, spokeswoman Libby Howell for Pima Community College acknowledged the unexpected flooding.

“The cause of the flooding was a floor sink faucet in the second floor custodial closet of J-Building that was left running overnight,” Howell said. “The community service officer found the faucet running on Monday morning at 6:25 a.m.”

Howell said that classes on the second floor resumed Tuesday and the offices on the first floor opened Wednesday.

This was a pricey mistake. Howell said that the cost of repairs and drying the carpets and other equipment was $1,138.68, with an added IT cost of about $520. This does not include custodial or administrative costs of canceling and rescheduling Monday’s classes.

The news is good if you want to get back to your classes, but if you were hoping for a longer delay, it is not going to happen.