Point Shaver: NFL’s Week 9

By JOSHUA SHAVER

Pima Post

If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, call 1-800-522-4700.

Welcome back to Point Shaver. I had missed last week because of being sick, but we are back to helping you win money on football spreads. I predict a 60% win rate every week.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (Falcons +6) After Jameis Winston went down with an ACL tear, there are big questions at who will be the starting quarterback and both the Saints backups are below average. A division rival in the Falcons, who have a good offense, can make this a close game. I have the Saints winning, but the Falcons cover, 24-20.

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Bills -14.5) Bills have a Top 5 offense and a Top 5 defense going against rookie quarterback Trevor Lawerence, who has had turnover issues to begin his career. The Bills are first in the league in takeaways and the team is going against a 1-7 team. The Bills are better at virtually every position than the Jaguars. I know the points are rich, but this has “blowout” written all over it. Bills dominate 38-17.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Chargers -2) I know the Eagles just had a huge blowout win and the Chargers are coming off a loss to the Patriots at home, but football math doesn’t always make sense. The Chargers will win this game by at least a touchdown and here is why: Justin Herbert, who is coming off one of the worst games of his career, is going to go back to being great, while Jalen Hurts, who played over his head, is going to go back to struggling. The Chargers have better weapons, a better offensive line and a more complete defense. Chargers will bounce back with a big win over the Eagles and cover, 31-23.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49rs (Cardinals -1.5) I have no idea what Vegas is thinking with this line here. The Arizona Cardinals just came off a loss to a great team, and if A.J. Green turns his head to catch the ball, the team still would be undefeated. The 49rs are a mess and have an inconsistent quarterback, while the Cardinals have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. The Cardinals have a Top 5 pass offense and the 49rs have a Bottom 5 pass offense. This game has potential blowouts written all over it. I will be safe and take the Cardinals, because the team easily will cover, 31-20.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos (Cowboys -10) The only undefeated team against the spread this year consistently is improving on the defensive side. The Cowboys just beat a solid team in the Vikings on the road with a backup quarterback and lost the turnover battle 2-0. It held the Vikings to 16 points and with Dak hopefully coming back and the Broncos struggling since Week 3, the Cowboys remain undefeated against the spread and cover. Cowboys win 34-21.