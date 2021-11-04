COVID vaccinations available at Pima

By JOSHUA SHAVER

Pima Post

Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund has launched a campaign urging more students at Pima Community College to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just under 50 percent of people ages 18-24 are fully vaccinated nationally, the lowest among age groups over 18, according to the CDC.

That’s concerning, given the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

“We encourage people to speak to their friends and families, and that’s a way to overcome vaccination anxiety,” said Sydney Kale, Southwest campus organizer with PIRG.

Since the initial launch of the educational effort, PIRG Campus Action and Arizona PIRG Education Fund have reached thousands of young adults at PCC and the University of Arizona with messages encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The most notable takeaway from our outreach so far is how many students are eager to get vaccinated, but they just need a reminder and some help finding a site near them,” Kale said.

She said that the Pima County Health Department has great resources. PIRG also offers resources, but Kale recommends starting with local sources.

Kale said that PIRG worries about the relatively low vaccination rates among young adults. PIRG is hoping to give out vaccines to as much of the public as possible.

“With holidays around the corner and people are going to see their families, it is concerning that people between the ages of 18-24 are the least vaccinated group,” she said.

PIRG Campus Action and the Arizona PIRG Education Fund will hold events throughout the semester to raise awareness on campus about the importance of getting vaccinated.

You can learn more about COVID-19 and find a vaccination site near you at the Pima County Health Dept website.

“If young people do get vaccinated at around a 75 to 80 percent vaccination rate, we can get life back to normal,” Kale said.

There is no appointment necessary to receive a free vaccine, and you don’t have to be a student at Pima to receive one.

The following clinics will be held at Pima’s community rooms at various campuses: