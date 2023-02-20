Fashion forward: Pima author to discuss new book

Images provided courtesy of Lisa Hodgkins, author of “Everyday Fashion In Found Photographs.” Images provided courtesy of Lisa Hodgkins, author of “Everyday Fashion In Found Photographs.” Images provided courtesy of Lisa Hodgkins, author of “Everyday Fashion In Found Photographs.” Images provided courtesy of Lisa Hodgkins, author of “Everyday Fashion In Found Photographs.”

“Everyday Fashion Found in Photographs” book discussion

When: 1-1:30 p.m. Feb.22

Who: Lisa Hodgkins, PCC librarian and author

Where: PCC West Campus Library

By JENNIFER LANE

Pima Post

From 1 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Pima Community College Librarian Lisa Hodgkins will give a presentation in the West Campus Library about her recently published book, “Everyday Fashion in Found Photographs: American Women of the Late 19th Century.”

In the talk, Hodgkins will explore the topics of her research and explain how women’s clothing trends reflected social and economic changes in the United States during the second half of the 19th century.

Prior to working at Pima, Lisa enjoyed a career in fashion, film and history. Besides working for the American Film Institute and the Postal History Foundation in Tucson, Hodgkins was an archivist for British Vogue where she began collecting Victoria-era photographic portraits that pictured women’s fashions.

“Everyday Fashion in Found Photographs” “identifies iconic garments from each decade from the 1860s to the end of the century and uses primary sources to give commentary on styles,” Hodgkins said. Her ultimate goal is to “show how 19th-century American women, across the social spectrum, used their individual taste to create beautiful clothing, and encourage the reader to develop an understanding of what was fashionable during that period and why.” Click here to check out Hodgkins’ book,