All Souls encouraged to come out on Sunday

Photo by Kathleen Dreier Photography

Locals and visitors alike flocked to the All Souls Procession Nov. 8, 2015. The procession will take place Sunday.

By CARLOS MIRANDA

Pima Post

The 32nd All Souls Procession is returning this Sunday after being put on hold last year.

Last year, the event was deemed too risky to have because of the pandemic.

“We erred on the side of caution for the safety and well-being of our audience,” said Nadia Hagen, artistic director of the All-Souls Procession.

“We are returning after a year that was filled with a lot of difficulty, grief and loss for people,” she added. “Being able to be back in a social setting and share with the community makes this moment special for all of us.”

In Tucson, the procession began in 1990 with a ceremonial performance piece done by local artist Susan Johnson. Johnson, an artist, was mourning her father’s death, and she sought peace in a creative, festive way to remember her father.

After the first year was so inspiring and successful, many people and artists wanted to make it a yearly tradition..

People participate in this event by doing a “two-mile long human-powered procession that ends in the ceremonial burning of a large urn filled with the hopes, offerings and wishes of the public for those who have passed.”

Hagen explained that people come in a diverse array of costumes reflecting their various traditions and personal expression.

“I always look forward to seeing the many and beautiful creations that the public bring to the procession,” she said.

Now the event is celebrated over the entire weekend and is called All Souls weekend. More than 150,000 participants are expected to attend.

Things to attend during this All-Souls Procession Weekend

Luz De Vida II Concert (7-10 p.m. Nov. 6)

The Luz De Vida is a music group from Fort Lowell Records that collaborates between “MMOS, Homicide Survivors Inc. and JCFS to bring light and life for families impacted by Homicide.” Tickets cost $20-$50.

The 32nd All Souls Procession and Ceremony (6-9 p.m. Nov. 7)

People start gathering for the event about 4 p.m. The procession will start at 6 p.m. on Grande Avenue south of Speedway Boulevard. It then will continue left on St. Mary’s Road, then turn right on Bonita Avenue.

After that: “It flows around the Garden of Gethsemane toward the Finale Site, situated between the river and the Mercado San Agustin,” Hagen said. “Pedestrians will be able to continue on The Journey Thru Grief Riverwalk south of Congress Street and take the stairs at Cushing Street up to the Finale site.”

Casa De Los Muertos After Party (9:30-11 p.m. Nov. 7)

This will be an after party that costs $10. But you can dance the night away after the finale of the Procession.

This event is filled with emotion and helps people to appreciate the ones who are still here and, most of all, the ones who are not with us any more.

More information about the All Souls-Procession can be found in the link below