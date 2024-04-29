Enjoy A Night of Dance with Pima Arts

Photo courtesy of Pima Arts

By Rebecca Ursule

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for an exhilarating evening of dance as Pima Community College

presents its highly anticipated Spring Performance with two showings: Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will be held at the prestigious Proscenium Theatre at West Campus and promises to be a celebration of diverse dance styles and exceptional talent.

The performance is under the expert direction of Nolan Kubota. Pima Dance will enchant audiences with a

captivating array of faculty and student choreography. From Contemporary and Jazz to Modern

and Hip-Hop, the routines will showcase the versatility and artistry of our dancers.

This is an opportunity for the students and surrounding community to witness the passion and dedication

of our dancers while enjoying an evening of entertainment. Tickets can be conveniently

purchased online at www.pima.edu/arts, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Join in for an unforgettable night of dance where talent meets creativity, and the stage comes

alive with rhythm and movement. Don’t miss out on the Pima Dance Spring Performance– a

showcase of excellence in motion!

Event Details:

 Date: Friday, May 3rd, 2024 & Saturday, May 4th, 2024

 Time: 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

 Location: Proscenium Theatre, West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Rd, Tucson, AZ 85709

Ticket Information:

 General Admission: $10

 Students/Seniors/Military/Groups: $8

 Tickets can be purchased online at www.pima.edu/arts



