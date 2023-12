The Pima Community College men’s soccer program announced November 29, 2023 that defender D’Andre Pickett was named First Team NJCAA Division II All-American.

Pickett helped anchor a defense that secured eight shutout victories. He played and started in 16 of the 17 games this season with one goal and four assists, per a press release..

Pickett earned first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He was also selected to the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament team.