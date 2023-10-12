Tucson Meet Yourself Celebrates 50th Anniversary

October 13 marks the beginning of Tucson’s 50th annual Tucson Meet Yourself event, a free festival which celebrates traditional folk arts by those from the wide variety of cultures that call Tucson home. Participants can experience local music and dance, arts and crafts, and of course, food.

Aside from ethnic food from dozens of cultures and other treats such as homemade frybread and foods with native Sonoran desert plants, one of the culinary options this year will be Tucson Meet Yourself’s first ever heritage beer garden, honoring the ancient art of beer brewing and providing samples of heritage brews.

The festival isn’t just limited to showcasing food and multicultural events; as this is the festival’s 50th anniversary, this year’s Memory Tent will be “The Way We Were”, commemorating the event’s start in 1974. Features will include vintage albums to listen to, Rubik’s Cubes to fidget with, and stories from long-time attendees on the festival’s beginnings. Additionally, there will be a lowrider car show and cruise on the night of October 13th, as well as adaptive sports from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 14th and 15th at Stone and Pennington.

The event takes place downtown by 101 N. Stone Avenue, occupying three city blocks as well as Jacomé Plaza, and lasts from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the 13th and 14th, ending on Sunday the 15th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s memory tent let longtime attendees reminisce on the Tucson of their youth. The Aztec dance group Calpulli Tonantzin performed a ceremonial Chichimeca dance.