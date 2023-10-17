Pima Students Sought for American Advertising Federation Paid Internships

American Advertising Federation Tucson (AAF Tucson) and the Tucson Advertising Federation Education Foundation (TAFEF) are looking for Pima Community College students to apply for paid internships.

Students will work at an AAFTucson member company focusing on Marketing, Advertising, Illustration, Graphic

Design or Video Production.

These paid internships will consist of a minimum of 10 hours per week for a sixteen-week

semester with a minimum hourly rate of $18/hr. Through an application and interview process, the student will be matched with an appropriate company.



Students must:

1. Be enrolled at least half time at Pima and be focusing on advertising or marketing (Marketing, Media Arts, Communications, Journalism, Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography, Illustration or Visual Communications).

2. Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

3. Complete all work assignments given by the employing company.

4. Follow the standards of professional practice set by the employing company.

5. Be available to work on-site in the greater Tucson area.



To apply, submit a resume and cover letter. Note in the cover letter if you are interested in one of the following:

1. Account service

2. Media placement

3. Graphic design

4. Copy writing/ content creation

5. Video production

6. Social media management

The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Send the resume and cover letter to [email protected].

