Pima nets $5 million challenge grant

Pima Community College has been awarded a $5 million challenge grant from The Connie J. Hillman Family Foundation.

This challenge grant campaign is the largest private gift to Pima Community College Foundation and will be directed toward the college’s progressive programming and existing workforce development.

The award was announced at the night of the Larry Adamson of the Hillman Family Foundation at Pima Foundation’s annual holiday reception.

The gift will be going toward programs and workforce development initiatives and grants at Pima.

“This challenge grant is designed to attract new funders and increase the investment of existing contributors,” states the Pima Foundation website. “For example, if a donor contributed $500 to Pima Foundation last year and contributes $1,000 this year, the $500 increase could qualify as a match for the Hillman Challenge.”

The Hillman Family Foundation is impressed with the innovative workforce development programs, Pima’s reputation for community and the overall direction of the college in serving the workforce needs of businesses and industries in the region.

The Hillman Family Foundation has awarded more than $14 million to local nonprofit organizations, and the $5 million fund to Pima Foundation is its largest commitment in the Tucson region.

Pima Foundation President Marcy Euler and her team were able to bring home this transformational gift to PIma.

More information about the gift can be found at pimafoundation.org/hillman-challenge-campaign/