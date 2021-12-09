Get money: Scholarship deadline extended

By ALEX JIMENEZ

Pima Post

Pima Community College’s deadline for scholarship applications for the Spring 2022 semester has been extended and now closes on Jan. 7.

Fifty-five foundation awards are available, along with 4,000+ scholarships for Pima students on the ScholarshipUniverse site (pima.edu/paying-for-college/scholarships/other-scholarships.html)

Two of Pima’s tuition awards for Arizona residents, PCC Merit and PCC Excellence, are open for the 2022-2023 season with a deadline of June 30, 2022.

“We will be reviewing and offering tuition awards on a monthly basis till we run out of funds ($600,000) and will be first-come, first-serve,” said Antonio Silva-Garcia, advance program director for Pima Financial Aid.

“Earn to Learn has extended the deadline to Dec. 31, the scholarship meant for Pima transfer students and students in the Aviation program. The scholarship is worth $4,000 per year, two at PCC and two at UA/ASU/NAU. All of the scholarships mentioned are housed in the PCC ScholarshipUniverse, accessible in the MyPima portal.”

If you click here you can and select Apply for scholarships you can reach the ScholarshipUniverse site, where PCC Merit/Excellence and the additional 4,000+ available scholarships can be found.

Scholarships for all types of students are available, such as out of country, Native American, computer science and medical fields.

For questions, email scholarships@pima.edu.