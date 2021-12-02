Crumbl Cookies: Love at first bite

Crumbl Cookies opens in Oro Valley, joining the 300 franchises nationwide.

Story and photo by CARLOS MIRANDA

Pima Post

After your first bite, any dieting resolutions will Crumbl.

Crumbl Cookies, a wildly successful cookie shop, will have its grand opening in Oro Valley Friday.

The opening will feature a DJ along with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The shop had its soft opening Dec. 2.

Crumbl Cookies was founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, two cousins who harbored a dream of having a cookie bakery.

The two went through lots of cookie dough to create the perfect recipe, with its first location opening in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since then, the concept has grown to more than 300 franchises nationwide.

“Crumbl just opened their 300th location across the U.S.,” said Matt Rudder, one of the owners for the new Crumbl Cookies in Oro Valley. “We are so excited to be in Southern Arizona.”

Rudder spent the last year working at Crumbl’s corporate office in Orem, Utah.

“I had experienced the brand from the corporate side and wanted to see what franchising would be like,” Rudder said. “So far, it’s been awesome.”

Crumbl stands out from other bakeries in the way the cookies are presented to customers. Employees place each cookie into an eye-catching pink box.

But the cookies themselves deserve most of the attention.

Rudder attributes the ingredients and dedication to making the best box of cookies in the world.

“Crumbl strives every day to impress our customer base,” he said.

Crumbl always offers two varieties – warm chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies. Crumbl also features four different flavors each week, including buttermilk pancake, hot chocolate, red velvet and Snickerdoodle.

The impressive saucer-sized cookies each cost $4.38; a four-pack is $14.83; a six-pack is $21.13; and the party pack (12) costs $38.36. Rudder said that rotating flavors of ice cream also will be available soon.

Rudder said that the flavors of the cookies are unbeatable. His favorite is the cookie and cream milkshake, which is a chilled sugar cookie with a creamy Oreo frosting.

“The specialty cookie changes each week is always a reason to get Crumbl,” Rudder said.