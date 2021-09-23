Check out free Pima art exhibit ‘Egress’

By Alex Jimenez

Pima Community College will host Egress – an art exhibit with work from three London-based artists.

Admission to the exhibit is free and is being held at the Louis Carlos Bernal Art Exhibit on PCC’s West Campus through Oct. 8.

The art displayed is all made on paper and was completed during the COVID lockdown by Alice Browne, Anthony Banks and George Little.

All three of the artists attended the Royal College of Art in London.

“Each artist explores abstracted themes about London from ‘Leftovers’ left on tables to the surrounding English environments to imagined ideas about San Sebastian to Orbits,” said gallery director David Andres in the exhibit introduction. “‘Egress’ is but a snapshot of what was produced.”

George Little’s art uses restaurants as a conceptual setting, something he’s grown up around having been a chef in Soho and a bartender in the past.

“It hints at the residual remnants and morsels around that of the culinary setting,” says George Little in his statement. “Suggested forms are less the presented dishes but could be the mess of the table, post languid lunch, or what actually ended up underneath on the floor.”

Courtesy of Bernal Art Gallery

The intention of Alice Browne’s art is to reflect on her surroundings at the time of painting and build off of the ideas that come from that, creating a story with the themes and symbols.

“I want to capture some of this bitter-sweet chaos and connective thought and turn it into a visual thing that takes time to experience and read,” says Alice Browne in her artist statement. “Our experiences of information are altered by a plethora of things – emotional state, the film we saw last night, whether I had my glasses on or not.”

Courtesy of Bernal Art Gallery

Time is not a worry for Anthony Banks when making art , the third artist on display in Egress.

“My process is consciously slow and durational,” says Banks in his statement at the showing. “Intentionally making the route to the finished painting as convoluted and indirect as possible, allowing works to gestate organically.”