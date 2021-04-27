Has Remote Learning Worked?

By Raymond Moreno

In an article for the Wall Street Journal, reporters Tawnell D. Hobbs and Lee Hawkins make the case that remote learning has not worked for students. Hobbs and Hawkins argue that teachers who never used remote learning are, like their students, new to it and have to adapt their teachings to others for them to have a better understanding of the course.

Valeria Miranda, a 21 year old Interpreter Major, wasn’t really fond of remote learning. She said she doesn’t like remote learning because she feels like she gets less information from Zoom meetings as opposed to traditional in-person class time and needs more “one on one” time. “When it comes to in person learning I learn more because I’m more of a hands on learner,” she said.

Nathan Teku, a 20 year old Computer Science Major, said he didn’t mind switching to remote learning. One challenge of online learning he encountered last semester was the long wait-time in the learning center due to the high volume of people seeking help with their class work. “I feel like it hinders student’s development more than learning in person. But to stay safe, that was the best option for us and the whole country,” he said.

Diana Repp, a Anthropology instructor at Pima, said she mostly feels “gratitude coupled with concern” and sees a mix of challenges and opportunities. Some of the challenges include a lack of internet reliability and a place to work at home. “The list is long and difficult circumstances affect learning,” she said. “My biggest challenge is adapting materials in a way that is accessible for all students.”

Rupp, who conducts research on end of life issues, said she believes that people are experiencing a period of grieving due to Covid.“Loved ones have died, and we grieve them,” she said. “In addition, many people have felt the loss of jobs, security, family and friends, a ‘normal’ way of life – and these things are losses that we grieve, too. We need to support each other as we live through these experiences.”

In-person classes will return starting in the fall semester.