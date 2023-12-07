Pima Community College Interim Chancellor Releases Statement Regarding Nevada University Shooting

In the wake of yesterday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which left three people dead, we ask that you keep the victim’s families, friends and loved ones and our fellow academic colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. These senseless acts of violence, many of which have occurred in places of learning, remind us of the work we need to do as a College and as a country to find solutions to gun violence and make our communities and campuses safe for all.

Today and tomorrow, we will have an increased presence of uniformed Pima Police Officers on all of our campuses, and they will be available to answer questions and address concerns. Additionally, we remind all employees and students that if you see something, say something. The sooner law enforcement or others are aware of a potential issue, the quicker and more effectively they can react to prevent violent behavior.

We urge all students and employees to sign up for text alerts. Students, please follow PCC Alert Signup Instructions for Students. Employees, please follow PCC Alert Signup Instructions for Employees. If the alert directs you to shelter in place, find a safe location indoors, lock the doors and stay away from doors and windows until an “all clear” is issued. More information about PCC’s campus response to emergencies can be found here .

Additionally, support information for students can be found on the PCC website under Counseling Services. Support for employees is available through the College’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider, the Jorgensen Brooks Group. They can be reached at 520.575.8623 or 888.520.5400. More information is available on their website at www.jorgensenbrooks.com

We stand with our colleagues at UNLV at this difficult time, and we send our love and support not only to the UNLV community, but to all places where these horrific acts of violence have occurred.

Interim Chancellor Dolores Duran-Cerda