This Christmas, Let’s Shop Local

With Christmas approaching, you may be scrambling to find last-minute gifts. Before running to chain department stores, consider a local business for presents this year. According to an Indie Impact Study Series by research firm Civic Economics, for every dollar spent at a locally owned business, 43 cents remains in the economy compared to only 13 cents when spent at a non-locally owned business. Shopping locally not only keeps our economy strong, but often leads to unique finds for the perfect holiday gift.

Small downtown businesses offer options from indie accessories to books and treats. Pop Cycle is a popular source for local upcycled items, and has two in-house brands: DDCo design for functional stuff such as magnets, coat racks, and plaques, and Monster Booty Threads for your fashion needs.

Antigone Books is a feminist-focused shop that boasts being “America’s first 100% solar powered bookstore”. Aside from their best sellers and other books in their collection, they offer gift certificates for pickier gift recipients.

In Avenida del Convento, Cero is devoted to zero waste goods, including locally made skincare products, such as handmade soaps and essential oils in addition to other household and body care products, plus a small selection of local handmade recycled jewelry.

While it’s no longer a Tucson exclusive, Bookman’s is well known for being more than just a bookstore. Their impressive selection of used games, instruments, albums, jewelry and antiques can check almost everything off of a wish list.

If your Christmas celebrations include going out, gift shops are always viable last-minute options. Blue Willow can offer comfort food and quirky trinkets in its gift shop, and Tucson Botanical Gardens’ gift shop sells plant and garden related merchandise from clothes and jewelry to decorations. They are also currently showcasing sculptures created by John Benedict, which are available for purchase. The event will last until January 14th.

If your Christmas gift recipient has a sweet tooth, consider Monsoon Chocolate; their ethically sourced chocolate includes conventional flavors as well as more unique ingredients such as mesquite and blue corn atole. Native Seeds Search also carries an assortment of locally made hot sauces, jellies, teas and more as well as edible plant seeds for urban farming enthusiasts.

Lastly, Mildred and Dildred is an excellent choice for toys and books aimed at children from toddlers to teens.