Pima basketball player honored with ACCAC Division II Player of the Week

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Rylei Waugh received praise from the ACCAC conference during the week of Nov. 5-11, 2023, per a press release.

She started the Gila Monster Shootout in Thatcher, AZ with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds in Pima’s win over No. 13 ranked South Plains College. Waugh averaged 22.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.3 steals during the three-game stretch.

The Aztecs open ACCAC conference play on Tuesday, Nov. 21 against Phoenix College. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

Photo by Brian Halbach