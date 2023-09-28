Pima Post calls for student content

By RUTH BEHR

Pima Post

The Pima Post is now accepting student-submitted works for potential publication.

We’re looking to lift student voices by showcasing stories that represent all facets of our diverse community.

Students may submit guest columns, reviews, personal essays, and other creative nonfiction. All submissions must be in .docx format.

Photography and political cartoons are also welcome; any image dimensions must be between 1,000 and 3,000 pixels and must be in PNG format, and non-digital drawings must be scanned.

While there are no content barriers, all work must be created by the student submitting them and will be reviewed prior to publication. Please include your full name with your submission.

To submit your work, offer an article topic suggestion, or for any other questions, contact [email protected].