Pima Chooses New Chief Culture Impact Officer

By RUTH BEHR

Pima Post

Pima Community College announced September 23, 2023 that it has chosen Dr. Brian Stewart to be its new Chief Culture Impact Officer.

Stewart has been with the the College for 25 years. He is a registered nurse in Arizona and has degrees in Fine Arts, Nursing and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Learning Science. During Fall 2022, he took on the role of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the College.

Stewart will also remain in his role as Vice President at Northwest Campus.