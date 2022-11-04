Pima Theatre Presents Cabaret this November, Nov. 10

Pima Theatre’s Cabaret, Nickole Custodio (Sally Bowles)

Pima Theatre’s Cabaret, Kendall Hicks (Kit-Kat dancer)

Pima Theatre’s Cabaret, (left to right) Nickole Custodio, Timi Post, Julia Waters Pima Theatre’s Cabaret, Nickole Custodio (Sally Bowles) Pima Theatre’s Cabaret, (left to right) Nickole Custodio, Timi Post, Julia Waters

Pima Arts Press Release

Tucson, Arizona—Pima Theatre presents Cabaret, book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. This production is directed and choreographed by Mickey Nugent, with music direction by Martha Reed. Set in Berlin during the Jazz Age as the Nazis are ascending to power, the musical focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

The musical’s original choreography was created by Bob Fosse who won both a Tony and Academy award for his work. His jazzy, sensuous style has endured and has been used by many institutions throughout the decades. Nugent says, “Bob Fosse’s exuberant style of dance is brought to life onstage at Pima College this November! The cast is fantastic and having a ball with this jazzy choreography! They bring energy and commitment with every move!”

Todd Poelstra returns to the team to provide lighting design. Maryann Green, the new Pima Theatre Coordinator, is serving as costume designer. Green says, “It’s really great working with not just the design team, but getting to know the students, and helping them build their characters.” Regarding costumes, Green said there is a lot of beige and blacks, “but keep an eye out for the pops of color, and variety of textures.” The talented cast of 19 have been working since late August and are excited to kick off the show in a few weeks.