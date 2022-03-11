Pima club to help homeless— and you can, too

By EMILY GASTELUM

Volunteers are needed as Pima Honors Club is hosting RISE 2022 March 17 and 18 to help the homeless.

The Honors Club is looking for volunteers to make care packages as well as to be a community resource and to provide food for the needy.

The club will host a meeting from 3 to 4 p.m. March 15 to discuss the planning of future meetings for RISE. Those who are interested can check out the Pima Engage link to join via Zoom.

Volunteers can report at noon until 3 p.m. March 17 at the Amethyst Room in Downtown Campus for the set-up of the event, which will include making the care packages. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18, help is needed in distributing the packages.

These care packages will include backpacks, masks, toothbrushes, menstrual products, non-perishable canned foods, granola bars, sunscreen, reusable water bottles, travel-sized hand sanitizers, shampoo/conditioner with soap.

People also can drop off donations of any self-care goods at the Pima Downtown Campus in the Amethyst Room.

For any questions, email Angela Ho at aho1@mail.pima.edu.