Germ warfare: Synexis purifies Pima

Story and photo by Carlos Miranda

The Synexis Sphere can be found mounted in classrooms at Pima Community College campuses.

Perhaps you’ve seen the gray round contraption hanging from every Pima Community College classroom and wondered what the heck it is?

These humming machines are called Synexis Spheres. Synexis is a biodefense company based out of Lenexa, Kansas.

“The units have been scientifically proven to kill and reduce a wide variety of viruses and bacteria, to include COVID-19 and influenza,” said Tom Davis, chief of staff of Pima Community College.

Davis said Pima bought 556 Synexis Spheres at about $2,500 each — for a total price of over $1.4 million — with the intent to install one in every classroom and lab.

“We realized that there are many more common areas and workspaces that also need coverage,” Davis said. “We are currently reevaluating requirements and hope to buy more units in the near future to ensure that the entire College is covered.”

Davis described Synexis as a leader in the microbial reduction industry and the creator of technology that creates and continuously disperses DHP™ (Dry Hydrogen Peroxide), the true gas form of hydrogen peroxide.

Synexis markets three products, and Pima uses the Sphere. The Sphere can be mounted anywhere and plugs into a regular outlet. This version is best for people who want microbial reduction while incorporating the technology into the air of the room.

According to the Synexis website: “It’s adaptable, tactical and can blend in anywhere. Since it only needs a standard 120VAC/220VAC outlet, the Sphere can sit or be mounted wherever you need it most. Plus, it can be custom branded to fit the aesthetic of any room. When it comes to indoor air quality, Synexis has the leading technology.”

So, what does the Synexis do?

“Synexis units are made to take naturally occurring elements already in the air and create DHP,” Davis said. “DHP is a form of gas whose molecule, hydrogen peroxide, is a natural component of our lungs.

“As DHP is dispersed, it is designed to safely and effectively break down pathogens — flowing freely and continuously throughout indoor spaces to reduce the presence of microbes in the air and on surfaces, with no reliance on the exchange of air.”

Davis said that the units and technology are being used in industries including education, food services, healthcare, and sports. He said that Major League Baseball teams like the Dodgers and the Royals have used Synexis for years.

Some of you are still asking how this benefits Pima. Davis had the answer.

“We knew that students and faculty would be coming back to classrooms in the Fall, and anything we could do to help create a healthier environment and stop the transmission of COVID-19 would be a priority,” Davis said. “Synexis’ DHP technology, along with proven COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like the wearing of masks and the washing of hands, helps provide an integrated solution that is needed to provide a safer and healthier environment for our students and employees.”

Ismael Ruelas, a student at Pima who’s seeking a Fitness Professional Certificate, was unfamiliar with the Sphere.

“I have not seen those at Pima yet and I think it looks like a fan,” he said.

After hearing a description of the Sphere, how it works and how it benefits Pima, he had a few more thoughts.

“I hope this is the best for the environment at Pima to kill the germs,” Ruelas said. “And I hope for the students and employees to stay healthy and take precautions as much as possible to avoid the spread of COVID.”