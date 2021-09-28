Electric avenue: Two events showcase electric vehicles

You’ll be able to check out a variety of electric vehicles such as this Tesla Model 3, at 2 electric vehicles events this week in Tucson.

Story and photo by Josh Bailey

Have you ever wanted to drive a Tesla?

This Saturday, you might be able to do just that.

In honor of National Drive Electric Week, two upcoming events in Tucson will be hosted by the Tucson Electric Auto Association.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the association will be hosting the event to give a peek into the future of the automobile industry.

A wide range of electric cars will be showcased by independent owners, including those mentioned above. Electric vehicle owners will be on hand to answer questions. The event will be held downtown at Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., which is near the Joel Valdez Library.

The second event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pima Aviation Technology Center, 7211 S. Park Ave. The center will showcase an even larger variety of electric vehicles. Guests will be able to test drive electric vehicles under Tesla, Ford and Chevrolet, among others.