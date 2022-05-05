Pima Community College takes on the fashion world 

By EMILY GASTELUM

Pima Post

Students at Pima Community College that are taking fashion courses will get the opportunity to showcase their creations.

This is open to any student that is in the beginning, to advance fashion courses, this will be an event that will allow students to express their creativity.

This will be a partnership with Goodwill Industries International Inc. from the “upcycling clothing project” that is completed by textiles students.

The free event will be in person with limited VIP seating for $50, and it also will be live-streamed on PCCTV’s YouTube page located here. You can enjoy this event from the comfort of your own home if you are not able to attend in person.

This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the Black Box Theater at the PCC Center for the Arts located at 2202 W. Anklam Rd., Tucson, AZ.

For ticket information, go to https://sites.google.com/pima.edu/fashionarte-revival/home or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.