Pima County Fair returns after 3 years 

By EMILY GASTELUM

Pima Post

The fair finally has made its way back to Tucson.

Many people are excited to see that it has made its comeback.

The fair started April 21, and it has brought back many memories post-pandemic along with joy and excitement.

This year’s fair started off slowly, but as days have progressed, more crowds are arriving to enjoy funnel cakes and giant turkey legs.

The Pima County Fair not only provides amazing and thrilling rides, but it also provides great concert entertainment. As the fair continues, it has different artists on different days.

All of the performers will play on the Budweiser Stage. The lineup will be:

Crowder: 7:30 p.m. April 27

T.I.: 8 p.m. April 28

Mammoth WVH and Ayron Jones: 7:30 p.m. April 29

Easton Corbin: April 30

Los Tucanes de Tijuana: 7:30 p.m. May 1

The fair will be in town from 3 to 11:30 p.m. until May 1. The fairgrounds are located at 11300 S. Houghton Road.

For more information, check out the Pima County Fair website at pimacountyfair.com/concerts.

For questions, contact office@pimacountyfair.com or call (520) 762-9100.