Graduation is almost upon us

By EMILY GASTELUM

Pima Post

Graduation is coming, and Pima Community College is preparing to make this a memorable one.

This graduation ceremony is going to be a big one here at Pima Community College because it is the first graduating class that is going to be held in person since the pandemic.

In an email, spokeswoman Libby Howell said: “Chancellor Lambert and the College’s administration are very excited to be having PCC’s very first outdoor commencement ceremony at Kino Stadium.”

This year, Pimawill welcome Webster Rose, an online student from Pima, as commencement speaker. He will be flying out from Tampa Bay, Florida, to give his remarks live.

At the ceremony, students will have the opportunity to have their picture professionally taken for free. This will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25-29. Students can take this opportunity to pose for pictures with anyone they want and have solo shots with their cap and gown.

If interested, this photo week will take place at the District Office at 4905 E. Broadway Blv., Building C, Community Board Room. The event will be first come, first served.

Graduation will be at 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 18, at the Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo WayIf you have questions or would like more information visit the Pima link here. You also can contact collegeevents@pima.edu.